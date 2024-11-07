Zelensky To Visit Budapest At Invitation Of Orban And Michel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, November 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the summit of the European Community in Budapest.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Tomorrow [November 7], I will be in Budapest for the European Political Community Summit, at the invitation of Viktor Orbán, the Prime of Hungary, which holds the Presidency of the European Council, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council,” Zelensky said.

He noted that this is the fifth Summit in this format. The first was in Czechia, the second in Moldova, then in Spain and the United Kingdom, and now in Hungary.

on Trump's victory: We have ongoing interaction at the team leve

“I am grateful for the invitation. And we will discuss security challenges in Europe, as well as new opportunities for all partners. A series of meetings and agreements with European leaders will take place,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, in late October, European Council President Charles Michel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited the leaders of the European Political Community to a meeting in Budapest on November 7.