ADSB Partners With LACROIX To Equip RABDAN FA-400 With Advanced Decoy System

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 6 November, 2024

– EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with LACROIX, a leading French company in naval decoy systems and countermeasures.

This collaboration focuses on integrating LACROIX's advanced decoy system into ADSB's recently launched FA-400 Fast Attack vessel.

The partnership agreement was signed by David Massey CEO of ADSB and Franois Moulinier, COO of LACROIX at EURONAVAL 2024 Exhibition, being held in Paris until 8 November.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said,“This partnership with LACROIX equips the RABDAN FA-400 – a 45-metre, purpose-built patrol vessel designed for speed and territorial and coastal duties – with proven, state-of-the-art decoy technology. This greatly enhances its defence capabilities, ensuring it is fully prepared to support military operations, search and rescue, surveillance, and patrol activities in modern maritime environments.”

Franois Moulinier, COO of LACROIX said:“Collaborating with ADSB on the FA-400 enables us to integrate our advanced decoy systems into a new generation of patrol vessels, merging French innovation with UAE naval expertise. Our technology, already operational on over 30 vessels worldwide, offers enhanced protection against a range of multifaceted threats, strengthening vessel defence capabilities on a global scale.”

The RABDAN FA-400, fitted with LACROIX's advanced decoy system, will be showcased at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX), which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 17-21 February 2025.