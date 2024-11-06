Using Death As A Symbol, Suntracs And Other Groups Protest Against CSS Reforms

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) “No to the assault on the CSS” and“That box is not for sale” are phrases that can be read on the banners carried by members of social groups who this Wednesday, November 6, marched to the headquarters of the National Assembly, on the occasion of the of José Raúl Mulino presenting a bill to reform Law 51 of 2005 of the Social Security Fund (CSS), with the objective of facing the crisis of the

Disability, Old Age and Death (IVM) program.

Standing out among the demonstrators is a person dressed in a long black robe and a white mask, similar to that of the character from the film

Scream.

In his right hand he holds a metal scythe, which completes the characterization of the Grim Reaper of death.

Several of the choirs against the government and its intentions to reform the CSS law are led by members of the

National Union of Workers in the Construction and Similar Industries (Suntracs).

“This fight is not just one person's fight, it is everyone's fight,” they shout outside the Justo Arosemena Palace. Groups grouped in the National Confederation of Independent Unity (Conusi) propose, among other things, returning to the solidarity pension system, implementing a progressive increase in pensions with a cap of $2,500, reinforcing the IVM funds and strengthening the administration of the Social Security Fund. Maribel Gordón, former independent candidate for the presidency of the Republic, is one of those who reached the Assembly area. “This is a government that is characterized by being entrepreneurial. The Panamanian social movement was at the table presenting concrete proposals, with financial and social viability, which did not involve parameters or individual accounts. However, the entrepreneurial government has taken references from private sector groups,” she said.