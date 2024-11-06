2024 US Elections: Netizens React As Jill Biden Wears MAGA Red On Voting Day, 'No Need To Guess Which Box Got Her Vote'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A picture of US President Joe Biden's wife and First Lady, Jill Biden's MAGA red attire from Election Day has gone on social media. In the viral photo which is being circulated on social media, the First Lady is seen wearing a red pantsuit. The picture of her was clicked when she went to cast her vote.

| Donald can't be US President without Kamala Harris's approval - here's why

Netizens have taken to X and joked a bout her attire, suggesting that she might have voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election.





| Kamala Harris concedes US election loss to Donald Trump | 10 top quotes Watch viral photo here





Jill Biden's voting day picture

Reactions on the viral photo

One user took to X and wrote ,“Dressed in red and as subtle as a marching band in a library, #JillBiden walked into the polling station earlier today. No need to guess which box got her vote...”

Another user joked and said,“Tell me you voted for Trump without telling me”

“Jill Biden went to the polls and did her part to Make America Great Again!”

“She voted for Trump. No way she pulled that out of her closet by accident! Mad about the coup and I can't say that I blame her. I think she's still a far left liberal though. #JillBiden voted Trump!”

| Paper ballots, late polls: Why swing state Nevada has not declared result yet?

“I'm beginning to really like #JillBiden”

“Jill wore all red to vote . As the wife of a democrat politician there's no way she doesn't know how this looks. Biden and Jill are pissed.”

“Jill Biden is wearing the GOP's shade of red to cast her vote. Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the math.”

“After seeing Jill Biden go to vote wearing a flaming red suit, I knew they're in a war, and installing Kamala ain't happening.”

“Not as angry as Jill Biden is with Kamala Harris. Here is Jill Biden after voting on 5th November (Election Day). Dressed in red - the colour of President Trump's MAGA movement and of the Republican party (GOP)”

“Do you think Jill Biden was sending a message to the American people by wearing a red dress to vote?”

“Jill Biden left the polling station yesterday wearing red. I can guarantee you I would NEVER wear red if we were playing the Chiefs on Superbowl Sunday. Why would she do that?”