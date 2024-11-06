Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Forecast To Reach $39.75 Billion By 2028 With 7.2% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metal Cutting Tools Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Metal Cutting Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The metal cutting tools market has seen significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $27.71 billion in 2023 to $30.06 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This historical growth is attributed to the expansion of manufacturing industries, the rise of the automotive sector, accelerated construction and infrastructure development, increased mining and exploration activities, and globalization.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Metal Cutting Tools Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The metal cutting tools market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $39.75 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the expansion of the aerospace industry, a global emphasis on renewable energy projects, the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, advancements in precision agriculture, and growth within the healthcare sector.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Metal Cutting Tools Market?

The expansion of manufacturing industries is expected to drive the growth of the metal cutting tools market in the future. Manufacturing industries encompass any sector that utilizes technology or manual labor to produce goods from raw materials, typically following a systematic process with a division of labor. Manufacturers need the right machinery and tools to work with basic materials such as steel, aluminum, and titanium. Additionally, the demand for metal cutting products is being further enhanced by companies investing in various pieces of equipment to boost their manufacturing capacity.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Metal Cutting Tools Market?

Key players in the metal cutting tools market include Kyocera Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Ceratizit S.A., Kennametal Ltd., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Seco Tools AB, Tungaloy Corporation, Emuge Corporation, Mapal Dr. Kress KG, OSG USA INC, Walter AG, Iscar Ltd., Widia Products Group, Dormer Pramet, Nachi America Inc., Greenleaf Corporation, Allied Machine & Engineering Corp, Guhring, Inc., Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, LMT Onsrud LP, Niagara Cutter LLC, Komet Group GmbH, BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Metal Cutting Tools Market?

Leading companies in the metal cutting tools market are concentrating on launching innovative products, such as laser scanning cutting machines, to maintain their market position. A laser scanning cutting machine represents advanced technology within the laser cutting sector, providing numerous advantages over traditional laser cutting machines.

How Is the Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Machining Centers, Lathe Machines, Boring Machines, Grinding Machines, Milling Machines, Other Products

2) By Material: Cemented Carbide, Ceramics, Polycrystalline Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride, Exotic Materials, Other Materials

3) By Process: Milling, Turning, Drilling, Rotary, Other Process

4) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Electronics, Power Generation, Other End-Users

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Metal Cutting Tools Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Metal Cutting Tools Market?

Metal cutting tools are devices designed to remove layers of excess material from a manufactured metal piece through shear deformation. These tools are utilized to cut metals into various shapes and sizes with precision. The two primary types of metal cutting tools commonly used are single-point tools and multi-point tools.

The Metal Cutting Tools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Metal Cutting Tools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into metal cutting tools market size, metal cutting tools market drivers and trends, metal cutting tools competitors' revenues, and metal cutting tools market growth across geographies.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

