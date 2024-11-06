Ukrainian Forces Capture Russian Marine Who Witnessed Execution Of Ukrainian Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian forces have captured a Russian invader who witnessed the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war and their posthumous beheadings.

The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The captured soldier turned out to be a service member of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The Russian admitted that in October 2022, while serving a sentence in a Russian colony, he agreed to sign a contract with the Wagner private military company. As part of its units, he initially assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces in Soledar and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. In June 2023, he joined a "march" on Moscow, organized by the then leader of the Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin.

According to the invader, in June this year he signed a new contract and joined the 155th Marine Brigade. In August, when the brigade was sent to the Kursk region, he participated in hostilities as an assistant grenade launcher.

In late September, he witnessed the murder of two Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Glushkovo. According to the Russian, the commander of the unit ordered the execution and subsequent beheading of the Ukrainian POWs. The Russian disclosed his name and the names of the soldiers who were the direct perpetrators of this crime.

The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces said that, according to intelligence, today the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet has suffered "very significant losses" in the Kursk region, with the unit's soldiers often leaving combat positions and refusing to carry out orders.