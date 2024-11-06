Ukrainians Rate Their Psychological State Better Than At Beginning Of Full-Scale War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of September 2024, Ukrainians rated their psychological state better than at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but somewhat worse than in February-March 2023.

This is according to a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from September 20 to 26 this year, Ukrinform reports.

"Assessing their psychological state on February 24, 2022 (the first day of the full-scale war) on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 means 'the maximum level of calmness and confidence' and 10 corresponds to the maximum level of panic, fear, uncertainty, respondents rated it as an average of 7.5 points (59% rated it from 8 to 10, corresponding to a high level of panic, fear, uncertainty)", the report reads.

According to sociologists, in September 2024, respondents rated their psychological state better (an average of 5.9 points) than at the beginning of the full-scale war. At the same time, the share of those who rated it with points from 8 to 10 decreased compared to the assessment of their psychological state on the day the war began, from 59% to 27%, which indicates a significant improvement in the psychological state compared to the beginning of the war.

However, this indicator is worse than in February-March 2023, when it averaged 5.1 points.

The survey was conducted using a face-to-face method in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Chernivtsi regions and in Kyiv. In the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, the poll was conducted only in Ukrainian government-controlled areas and where hostilities are not taking place.

As many as 2,016 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic deviations of the sample could be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, particularly the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.