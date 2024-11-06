Kuwait Police Dismantle Criminal Ring For Faking Official Documents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- A four-member criminal gang has been arrested for faking official documents, including forms of medical leave of absence in return for rewards, the of Interior said Wednesday.

The followed a careful surveillance by the security services and an order from the Public Prosecutor, according to a press release from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.

The seizures include seals and equipment for faking the documents, and substances that seem to be psychotropic.

The security services referred the defendants to the investigators as a prelude to taking the necessary legal measures, the statement noted.

It reaffirmed the resolve of the security services to continue the relentless combat against lawbreakers and corruption under the instructions of the leadership of the Ministry. (end)

ajr









MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108858978