BBSI Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, (“BBSI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

All share and per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the impact of the four-for-one stock split that was distributed in the form of a stock dividend in June 2024 (the“Stock Split”).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter



Revenues up 8% to $294.3 million.

Gross billings up 9% to $2.14 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 5%. Net income of $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

“The momentum of our business strengthened in the third quarter, with billings growth ahead of our expectations and a record number of gross WSE additions from new clients,” said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer.“Once again, these results are attributed to various strategies to increase our sales funnel, strong client retention and the continued rollout of value-added offerings like BBSI Benefits. Our performance highlights the value we deliver to our clients, which in turn drives robust shareholder returns. We are excited to build on this momentum as we end 2024 and believe we are well-positioned for a strong 2025.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2024 increased 8% to $294.3 million compared to $273.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Total gross billings in the third quarter of 2024 increased 9% to $2.14 billion compared to $1.96 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see“Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, specifically resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and client hiring and higher average billings per WSE.

Workers' compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.3% in the third quarter of 2024 and benefited from favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $4.3 million. This compares to 2.7% in the third quarter of 2023, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $2.2 million.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, unrestricted cash and investments were $94.4 million compared to $110.4 million as of June 30, 2024. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

Continuing under the Company's stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased $8 million of stock in the third quarter comprising 228,570 shares at an average price of $35.09. At September 30, 2024, approximately $36.9 million remained available under the $75 million repurchase program.

The Company paid $2.1 million of dividends in the quarter at the recently increased dividend rate of $0.08 per share, and BBSI's board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 6, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of November 22, 2024.

Through the combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled $28 million through Q3.

Outlook

BBSI expects the following for 2024:



Gross billings growth of 7% to 8% (versus 6% to 8% prior)

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 5%

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 3.03% to 3.07% (versus 3.0% to 3.1% prior) Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

BBSI's CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13748631

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 6, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13748631

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients' employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.