Statement From The National Electrical Contractors Association On The Results Of The 2024 Election

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent presidential election, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) extends its congratulations to President-elect and Vice President-elect Vance, elected Senators and Representatives and calls for a renewed commitment to unity and shared purpose within the electrical industry. As the navigates the road ahead, NECA is eager to work collaboratively to foster growth, innovation, and prosperity for all electrical contractors.

President Trump speaking at the 2018 NECA Annual Convention and Trade Show in Philadelphia, PA.

President Trump poses with hardhat while speaking at the 2018 NECA Annual Convention and Trade Show in Philadelphia, PA.

NECA CEO David Long emphasized the importance of solidarity and shared goals. "Through this election we are reminded of our responsibility as leaders in the electrical construction industry to come together and support one another. Regardless of individual perspectives, we are united by our commitment to advancing our industry and building a brighter future for the customers and communities we serve and our hard working employees," said Long. "NECA will continue to advocate for policies that enhance the success of our members with sensible tax policy, permitting reform, and driving the electrification of America."

"Our industry plays a vital role in powering the nation's progress, and we look forward to working with the new administration to support infrastructure investment, job creation, and economic stability," said Marco Giamberardino , NECA's Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. Giamberardino highlighted the association's dedication to collaborative growth saying, "Through our unified voice and collective efforts, NECA is committed to ensuring that the needs and contributions of our members are at the forefront of national policy discussions."

As NECA and its members move forward, the association reaffirms its dedication to providing resources and advocacy that help members thrive. NECA will work diligently to enhance workforce development, expand access to emerging technologies, and champion solutions that advance both industry success and trade resilience.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $240 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to for more information.

