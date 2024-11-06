Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 7-9, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Mahmoud Elmazaty
|
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: This weekend in Qatar offers a variety of engaging activities for everyone! Experience the luxury of superyachts, the beauty of Arabian horses, inspiring art exhibitions, and exciting health and fitness challenges.
Qatar Boat Show 2024
Until November 9, 2024
Wednesday and Thursday: 3pm-9pm, Saturday: 3pm-8pm
Old Doha Port, Mina District
Be part of the first-ever Qatar Boat Show, featuring a collection of world-class superyachts, boats, and marine innovations.
The Mina District will also host side activities including a craftsman showcase, traditional maritime band performances, a horse parade, a military parade, and a kayak fishing competition.
Craftsman Showcase: Until November 9, 2024, 5pm - 10pm
Traditional Maritime Band: Until November 9, 2024, after Maghrib prayer to 10pm
Horse Parade: Until November 9, 2024, 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm
Military Parade: Until November 9, 4:30pm
Kayak Fishing Competition: November 8-9, 2:30pm - 6pm
For more information, visit the Qatar Boat Show website .
Souq Bazaar
Until November 12, 2024
Saturday to Wednesday: 10am-10pm, Thursday: 10am - 11pm and Friday 2pm to 11pm
Souq Waqif
Shop for clothing, perfumes, spices, handicrafts, accessories, and more at the Souq Waqif Bazaar, running daily with extended hours on weekends.
Doha Healthcare Week
Until November 12, 2024
Raise health awareness for you and your family by participating in Doha Healthcare Week's activities, awareness sessions, and workshops. Organized by WISH, this community event is supported by Qatar's Ministry of Public Health, Qatar Foundation, and the World Health Organization. Explore event details.
Simsimah Challenge 2024
November 8, 2024
6am
Simsimah
Join Qatar Cyclists in an exhilarating cross-country challenge, featuring MTB and trail races ranging from 800m to 20km. Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports & Youth, this event is limited to 300 participants. Tickets are available now.
Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Bin Mohamed Al Thani Mosque Tour
November 8, 2024
3:30pm - 5:30pm
Learn about its architecture and the mosque's significance in the Muslim community.
Open to all, but registration is required. Register by scanning the QR code,
Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show
Until November 9, 2024
Longines Arena, Al Shaqab
Don't miss this highly anticipated event showcasing the best Arabian horses from around the world. It's a celebration of elegance, strength, and heritage, promising an exciting experience for all. Check the event details from here.
The Race Is On Exhibition
Until April 1, 2025
321 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum
Explore iconic objects and stories from F1 and rally racing history in this thrilling exhibition. Visitors can trace the history of racing in Qatar from the 1977 Qatar Motor Rally up to recent Formula 1 events. Book your tickets.
Zinatha Exhibition
Until November 8, 2024
Saturday to Thursday: 10am-11pm, Friday: 2pm-11pm
Al Hazm Galleria, Al Hazm Mall
Explore the selection of luxury beauty products, abayas, jalabiyas and cosmetics from international designers at the Zinatha Exhibition. Secure your entry pass by registering in advance. Register here
Ellsworth Kelly at 100 Exhibition
Until February 25, 2024
M7, Msheireb Downtown
This is the first Middle Eastern retrospective of American artist Ellsworth Kelly, with over 70 works on display, tracing his journey from post-war Paris to his iconic status in modern art. Click here to book your tickets.
A House Overlooking the World
Until December 31, 2024
Saturday to Thursday: 9am–7pm, Friday: 1:30pm–7pm
Doha Fire Station, Garage Gallery
Dive into themes of identity, culture, and belonging through the works of 17 talented artists from the Artist in Residence program. It is open for free to all.
