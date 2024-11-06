Trellis Builds Dementia Friendly Communities For Minnesotans Now Offers Dementia Friendly Training For Dental Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Professionals Working to Become Dementia Friendly with Free Training

Training empowers professionals to prepare for a growing healthcare need

ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 101,000 of our family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors are living with Alzheimer's in Minnesota, and that number is growing according to the Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. Trellis, a Minnesota agency that provides services, connections and innovations to help people thrive as they age, is now offering free training for dental clinicians and administrative staff to address this substantial and growing need. Registration is open for Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training. All Minnesota dental professionals are strongly encouraged to register.

“Dementia affects more than 10 percent of adults age 65 and older in Minnesota. If not already, dental practices will undoubtedly be caring for people living with dementia. The question now is: 'How is your practice prepared?',” stated Maren Levad, Dementia Friendly Initiatives Program Manager, Trellis.“Training to care for people with dementia and their care partners is critical for dental practices. It's just like the training many dental professionals have already received to care for people with other chronic diseases.”

Dementia Friendly Training for Clinicians and Dental Staff

This professional, multi-disciplinary training addresses topics such as recognizing dementia, patient communication and treatment plans, plus ethical and legal issues including informed consent and assessing decision-making capacity. The training empowers participating dental professionals to provide sensitive and empathetic care for people living with dementia and their care partners.

Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training consists of two levels: a 60-90 minute basic training course for the entire dental team with 1-1.5 hours of continuing education credits; and, a six-hour advanced training course recommended for clinicians with six hours of continuing education credits. To register visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">actonalz/dental-providers, email ... or call 651-917-4643.

Dementia Friendly Community Initiatives from Trellis

Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training is part of a larger initiative from Trellis to foster Dementia Friendly communities. Dementia Friendly @ Work for Dental Practices training resources have been developed through a collaborative initiative including the Minnesota Dental Association, the University of Minnesota Northstar Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, the University of MN School of Dentistry and ACT on Alzheimer's, a program of Trellis.

