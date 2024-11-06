Penfed Credit Union Named Best Overall Credit Union Of 2024-2025 By Money

PenFed recognized for openness to general public, high member satisfaction ratings and premium savings account.

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform

Money

announced the release of its 2024-2025

Best Banks

list, with

PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest credit union, making the annual list for

Best Overall Credit Union . This list highlights the institutions across

the United States

where consumers can get matched with perfect options for their money and day-to-day banking needs.

"We are proud to be recognized by Money for providing our members with world-class service and low fees," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "In 2025, we look forward to continuing to help our nearly 3 million members achieve their financial dreams."

PenFed was recognized as best overall credit union because of its openness to the public and its checking and savings accounts with low minimum deposit amounts and no monthly fees. Money also cited PenFed's stellar customer satisfaction ratings and premium savings account. Currently,

PenFed is offering members

3.00% APY1

with Premium Online Savings ,

which is 6X the national average2

with a minimum

$5

investment.

To determine the list, Money analyzed more than 275 institutions across national banks, credit unions, online banks, regional banks and state banks. Institutions were judged by account fees,

APYs, sign-up perks, monthly limits and ATM locations.

For more information about how PenFed can help you achieve your financial dreams, please visit

PenFed .