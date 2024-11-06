Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Sterilization System For Dental Offices (DAL-564)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked as a hygienist for over 20 years, and I wanted to create a product to protect the expensive ultrasonic inserts during cleaning and sanitizing," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the PROTECTIVE STERILIZATION SYSTEM. My design would hold each tip individually, and it prevents them from breaking or being thrown away."

The patented invention provides an improved cassette to clean and sterilize individual tools employed within dental offices. In doing so, it would be color-coded or transparent to view the tool. It also could be placed within a sterilization pouch, and it provides infection control as well as employee safety. The invention features an efficient and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dental offices. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



