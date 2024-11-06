President-Elect Trump Can Build On Private Sector Momentum By Expanding Investment In American Clean Energy Manufacturing

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 6, 2024 /3BL/ - President-elect Donald and Vice President-elect JD Vance must build upon the private sector and bipartisan policy momentum and continue the critical work to drive in American workers and communities to ensure America leads the transition to a stronger, cleaner, more resilient, affordable, and abundant economy. Ceres strongly urges the incoming administration to reconsider its plans to roll back historic clean investments, defund or gut agencies, and pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement - all of which provide certainty to businesses and investors as they build and deploy advanced technologies of growing global demand that reduce costs and emissions. These actions would put American investors, businesses, workers, and U.S. economic competitiveness at greater risk.

CEO and President Mindy Lubber issued the following statement:

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

