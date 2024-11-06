Ghostly Power: Phantom Energy Is Sneaking Into Your Home And Draining Your Wallet!

(MENAFN- 3BL) As darkness descends earlier and the autumn chill sets in, there's something lurking in our homes, draining and running up your electric bill – phantom energy!

Phantom energy, also known as vampire energy or standby power, is the energy consumed by devices when they appear off but still draw power. Take a peek around your home and you'll find a number of devices that may be impacting your energy bill. Examples of where phantom energy commonly lurks include:



Smart phone chargers

Computers and printers

Small kitchen appliances Gaming consoles

Here are a few tips keep phantom energy at bay and reduce your energy costs:



Use a power strip with an on/off switch to completely power down electronics around your home when not in use.

Unplug your smart phone charger, laptop or other electronic devices once they are fully charged.

Scare ghouls away with energy-efficient LED bulbs, which last longer and use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs. Manage your bill on My Account . Online energy management tools show you how much energy you are using. The bill to date feature lets you know what your bill costs are to date at any time during the month. You can also get tips based on your energy saving goals.

Delmarva Power Maryland customers can also get assistance from Zoe, the Good Energy Guide, by visiting delmarva/goodenergy . Zoe walks customers through Delmarva Power's energy efficiency offerings to help customers in Maryland save energy and money.

Delmarva Power Delaware and Maryland customers can learn more about energy saving options at delmarva/WaysToSave .