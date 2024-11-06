Elanco Shares What It Will Take To Transform The Future Of Food
11/6/2024 2:00:35 PM
What will it take to transform the future of food? According to 200 industry leaders at the recent Reuters Transform Food & Agriculture event, it requires:
Bringing the full supply chain to the table
Innovations that are scalable, profitable and predictable for farmers
A growth mindset that allows us to think outside of the box
Leading the conversation, Katie Cook , VP of Livestock Sustainability and U.S. Farm Animal Marketing, moderated a panel of industry leaders from Land O'Lakes, Inc. , Tate & Lyle , CH4Global and Nutrien Ag Solutions where leaders spoke about new innovations and opportunities for supply chain collaborations that they've seen work firsthand. During a subsequent fireside chat with Jackie Klippenstein , Senior Vice President and Chief Government and Industry Relations Officer at Dairy Farmers of America , they discussed the latest initiatives aimed at helping the dairy industry reduce, measure and monetize enteric methane emissions, with a focus on Scope 3 emissions reductions.
Learn more about what we're doing in this space here.
