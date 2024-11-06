New White Paper Tracks Corporates' Progress In Reaching GBF Targets

(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., November 6, 2024 /3BL/ - WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) is offering a new white paper, Beyond Target 15 | Aligning Corporate Nature Actions to the Global Biodiversity Framework , for download today. Cemex sponsors this white paper, which is available for free on our website.

Biodiversity loss continues to pose a significant threat to ecosystems and human well-being. To address this global biodiversity crisis, the Global Diversity Framework (GBF) lists 23 targets to achieve by 2030. Following the initial announcement back in 2022, Target 15 was isolated, becoming the primary focus for corporate companies. While important, promoting and highlighting initiatives beyond Target 15 is necessary to push us forward. This conversation was highlighted at the latest Conference of Parties(COP16), where companies determined how the GBF goals and targets aligned to their national action plans.

Because we understand corporate conservation's long-term positive impact on biodiversity, communities, habitats, species, and company morale, WHC is committed to investing in all conservation efforts. Over the years, WHC-certified sites have made significant strides in facilitating nature-positive actions that align with GBF targets. Learn more about these efforts in the case studies featured in this latest white paper.

Featured Case Studies from WHC-Certified sites include:



GM : Canoas Metropolitan Park, Bogota, Columbia

Kenvue : Guelph Manufacturing Plant, Ontario, Canada

Boeing : Santa Susana Field Laboratory, California, U.S.A

Freeport-McMoRan : PTFI, Papua, Indonesia

WM : El Sobrante Landfill, California, U.S.A.

Cemex : Las Salinas & Laguna Cabral, Barahona, Dominican Republic

Vulcan Materials Company : Villa Rica, Georgia, U.S.A.

Matador Ranch & Cattle : Beaverhead Ranch, Montana, U.S.A Alkebu-Lan Village : Community Garden, Michigan, U.S.A.

Sponsored by Cemex, this white paper features a foreword from Vicente Saiso, Vice President of Sustainability, Cemex. He states,“Our commitment to a nature-positive future is fundamental to our comprehensive Future in Action sustainability program. At Cemex, we are setting the pace to build a better, more sustainable future.”

About WHC

WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) has been working at the nexus of business and biodiversity for 35 years and is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks for companies to integrate nature with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations. WHC-certified programs can be found in 19 countries and 48 U.S. states. Learn more at .