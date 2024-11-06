(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orbits Satellite Corporation and Brightside International Corporation Sign a US$7B Agreement to Advance the Philippines' Digital and National Infrastructure

Together, we will empower communities with secure communications infrastructure, reinforcing the Philippines' position in the global digital economy

This ambitious project aims to build a strategic framework to accelerate the country's digital infrastructure initiatives and promote digital sovereignty through innovative, resilient satellite communication solutions

Orbits Satellite Corporation & Brightside International Corporation Sign $7B Agreement to Advance the Philippines' Digital Sovereignty & National Infrastructure

- Christopher Harriman, CEO of Brightside InternationalMANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orbits Satellite Corporation and Brightside International Corporation Sign a US$7B Agreement to Advance the Philippines' Digital Sovereignty and National InfrastructureBrightside International Corporation (“Brightside”), a global enterprise and government affairs strategic advisory firm, and Orbits Satellite Corporation (“Orbits”), a leading Philippine-based satellite communications provider, have signed an Agreement to advance secure and reliable digital connectivity in the Philippines, reaching millions of underserved citizens who lack access to telephone and digital communications. The agreement valued at approximately US$7 billion, this ambitious project aims to build a strategic framework to accelerate the country's digital infrastructure initiatives and promote digital sovereignty through innovative, resilient satellite communication solutions. Their first satellite is expected to launch on December 22, 2024, by Space X at Cape Canaveral, Florida.As part of this ambitious effort, Orbits first partnered with Astranis, the world's leading operator of dedicated communications satellites, to construct its latest satellite. Astranis is renowned for its cutting-edge satellite technologies, which provide customized and highly reliable connectivity solutions. Their expertise will be instrumental in Orbits Brightside's mission to reach even the most remote and underserved areas across the Philippines, furthering Brightside and Orbits' joint commitment to creating resilient and secure communication networks that support national digital independence. This collaboration with Astranis brings Orbits Brightside a technical edge in delivering seamless satellite data services to the Philippine archipelago.As a recognized leader in strategic government relations, business development, and technology innovations, Brightside brings decades of experience in fostering impactful partnerships and strengthening infrastructure projects worldwide. By leveraging high-level relationships and a deep understanding of digital sovereignty, Brightside aims to catalyze economic growth for the Philippines, aligning with President Ferdinand“Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s goals for a digitally independent future.Orbits Satellite Corporation, a trusted provider of satellite communications across underserved and remote areas, shares this vision for a connected, digitally sovereign Philippines. Through advanced satellite technologies, Orbits is committed to connecting disparate communities throughout the 7,641 island archipelago, aligning with government-backed initiatives for resilient digital communications and furthering Brightside's long-term goals.Under the Agreement, Brightside will represent Orbits as its partner and exclusive strategic advisor for business development and consulting. Brightside will provide comprehensive support to Orbits in key areas, including:.Strategic Government Relationships and Advocacy: Leveraging its relationships with senior government officials and entities, Brightside will help Orbits secure national contracts and align with the Philippines' urgent digital sovereignty goals. This effort will benefit from Brightside's collaborations with the AUKUS Alliance, enhancing Orbits' access to international technology partnerships..Funding and Investor Relations: Brightside will identify and engage investors and funding sources, creating an attractive return on investment for Orbits' current and future satellite initiatives. This support will strengthen Orbits Brightside's position as a key ally for the Philippines in the pursuit of digital independence. Brightside previously demonstrated its capability by raising US$10 billion for the Philippine Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) in 2008 under a co-management agreement with the LandBank, showcasing its commitment to driving impactful investment in the nation's development..Vendor Engagement and Financing: Through Brightside's extensive network, Orbits will access global satellite, defense, and infrastructure contractors and financing solutions from international financial institutions, government and sovereign wealth funds to support satellite development, deployment and management."We are thrilled to partner with Orbits to bring enhanced connectivity to the Philippines and to promote a future rooted in digital sovereignty," said Christopher Harriman, CEO of Brightside International. "Together, we will empower communities with secure communications infrastructure, reinforcing the Philippines' position in the global digital economy.”“The partnership between Brightside and Orbits blends advanced satellite technologies with a shared mission to deliver resilient, secure communication services to the Philippines. Together, we are not just improving infrastructure, but advancing digital security, enriching consumer offerings, and supporting long-term economic development,” said Mark Munger, CTO of Brightside International.Maurizio Tucci, Managing Director of Brightside International EU said,“An important partnership in the strategic objectives and future systems vision: providing the Philippines with the best the market can offer with integrated civil and dual satellite, mobile and terrestrial solutions.”The Agreement outlines a plan to enter into a Definitive Agreement within 60 days, further solidifying the commitment to this strategic alliance. This collaboration represents a significant step toward enhancing the Philippines' national security, economic development, and digital independence.

