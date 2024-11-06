Nordlys® Light & Brighttm Treatment Now Available At Root Fix Laser Hair And Skincare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Root Fix Laser Hair and Skincare with the Nordlys Device

Candela Nordlys Device Award

Root Fix Laser Hair and Skincare is excited to announce the addition of the Nordlys®system, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice

- Linsey HodgeWEST LEBANON, NH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RootFix Laser Hair and Skincare is excited to announce the addition of the cutting-edge Nordlys device to our Med Spa, further elevating our commitment to providing exceptional aesthetic treatments.The Nordlys device allows us to broaden our capabilities in laser hair reduction and skin rejuvenation therapies, effectively treating a myriad of skin concerns including wrinkles, sun damage, scars, age spots, freckles, rosacea, and other skin imperfections. The award-winning Nordlys® system is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys® system is the Light & BrightTM treatment. Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of a highly selective form of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body's own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment or vascularity. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging. Because a non-ablative laser is used, the downtime is low.“Our team is dedicated to offering the latest innovations in skincare and beauty, and the Nordlys device represents a significant advancement in laser technology,” said Linsey Hodge, Registered Nurse at RootFix Laser Hair and Skincare.“With this new addition, we can deliver even more effective, safe, and comfortable treatments, tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. We are thrilled to enhance our suite of services alongside our popular XEOMIN injections and IV nutrition programs,” she added.For more information on Nordlys system treatments or RootFix Laser Hair and Skincare, visit or call 603-333-1660.About Root Fix Laser Hair and SkincareRoot Fix Laser Hair and Skincare, based in West Lebanon, NH, serves the entire Upper Valley area. Their expertise includes aesthetic injections, skin rejuvenation, IV Nutrition, and laser hair removal. They believe that true beauty stems from healthy skin, and their goal is to empower clients through personalized treatments that enhance their natural beauty. The Nordlys device allows them to provide precise and effective solutions, helping their clients achieve their aesthetic aspirations.

Christina Constantine

Root Fix Laser Hair and Skincare

+1 603-333-1660

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.