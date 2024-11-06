The Goodman Group Announces Kevin Carden As Vice President Of Investments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHASKA, Minn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodman Group

has appointed Kevin Carden as vice president of investments at JBG Design & Development , an affiliate specializing in interior design services, project planning, development, acquisitions, and renovation services for The Goodman Group's managed communities.

Continue Reading

Founded in 1965, The Goodman Group is a recognized national leader in developing and managing senior living and care communities, residential communities, and commercial properties. With over 65 properties across eight states, the company provides homes for over 10,000 residents and employment for over 4,000 individuals. Platinum Service®

is the customer philosophy of The Goodman Group and serves as each managed community's ongoing commitment to residents and families to deliver the highest-level quality of service.

The Goodman Group has appointed Kevin Carden as vice president of investments at JBG Design & Development.

Post thi

Carden holds a master's degree in business administration with a focus on finance and international business and brings more than 25 years of experience in sourcing and completing real estate investments, conducting market research, and leveraging strategic investment platforms, particularly in the senior living industry. Carden will lead the origination, evaluation, and execution of beneficial acquisition and development opportunities for The Goodman Group and its managed partnerships, including The Goodman Family Operating Foundation (TGFOF).

The Goodman Group's investments are focused in both senior living and residential properties, as well as for-profit ventures and not-for-profit initiatives. The company aims to achieve strategic growth through the management and development of extraordinary communities, innovative technologies, and life enriching programs and services, while remaining committed to its mission and the mission of its nonprofit partners.

"I'm very excited to join The Goodman Group. I believe that The Goodman Group's ability to self-fund the entire equity stack, hold and execute long-term strategies, access tax-exempt financing for its partners, and maintain traditions of high-quality resident service for over half a century, uniquely positions the organization and its partners to aggressively pursue and complete acquisition and development opportunities," Carden says. "The Goodman Group is a long-standing organization with continual growth, and I'm excited to be part of the acquisitions and developments that are to come."

With careful consideration of third-party management opportunities, The Goodman Group will continue contributing to its legacy, building relationships, and planning for the future. The company takes pride in expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and new developments in select markets.

SOURCE The Goodman Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED