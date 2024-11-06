ROOM 23 Is A Spy Thriller Written By A Real-Life Secret Service Agent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing's latest foray into spy fiction might be the truest espionage story on the market.

Charleston, SC, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest spy from Palmetto Publishing has its secrets rooted in truth. A former intelligence agent-turned-author brings a formidable grasp on criminal justice and a deep study on international espionage to the thriller genre-and the results are absolutely unforgettable.

Shortly after he is recruited into the U.S. Secret Service, agent John Quinlan becomes swept up in a mission to bring down a dangerous counterfeit ring that has been a longtime burden on national security. Quinlan's work earns him a prestigious appointment to Room 23, the presidential protection division.

But Quinlan soon learns that, tied up with the APEX criminal syndicate that runs the counterfeit operation, there is a deadly conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of government-one that could endanger the life of the President himself. As the threat evolves to target multiple national leaders, the security of the global order hangs in the balance. To save his nation, Quinlan is forced to navigate the darkest reaches of international intelligence, wading through the murky waters of the CIA, the NSA, and MI-5.

Author Sean Quarmby is a former Secret Service agent, bringing a rare authenticity to the suspense and intrigue of espionage thrillers. Quinlan's journey is based on Quarmby's real experiences, creating a penetrating narrative that will please readers of true crime, real-life espionage, and spy fiction alike. For anyone ready to take a plunge into the dark heart of American intelligence, this is a suspense novel you don't want to miss.

Room 23 is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and . For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Facebook: Sean Quarmby

Instagram: @seanquarmby

Twitter: @QuarmbySean

Blog: SeanQ's Briefing Room –

About the Author:

Former Secret Service agent Sean Quarmby was a master of physical protection and protective intelligence for the Clinton and Bush administrations and a key player in the preservation of democracy. An accomplished figure in security and investigations, he helped craft legislation on identity theft, made enormous contributions in how the U.S. fights financial crime, and currently teaches as a professor of criminal justice in North Carolina. Now bringing espionage to life with heart-pounding adrenaline and the inescapable ring of truth, Quarmby crafts can't-miss political thrillers that take readers on a journey into the darkest reaches of national intelligence.

Attachment

Room 23

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...