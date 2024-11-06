AMAX Expands Server Portfolio With New AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series Processors For AI And HPC Workloads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMAX Server Portfolio with AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series Processors

AMAX's latest servers with AMD EPYCTM Turin processors drive AI and HPC performance for demanding enterprise workloads.

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933))

- Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAXFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMAX, an AMD Elite Partner and a global leader in end-to-end GPU cluster solutions and advanced cooling technologies, announced its latest lineup of servers powered by the new AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series“Turin” processors. Designed to address the growing needs of AI model training, high-performance computing (HPC), and complex enterprise workloads, these new systems provide the scalability and power essential for modern compute-heavy environments.Explore AMAX Servers with New AMD EPYCTM 9005 Turin ProcessorsThe new AMAX servers integrate AMD's next-generation EPYC 9005 Series processors, introducing several advanced features for next-level computing capabilities:.Improved Microarchitecture: Enhanced Zen5 microarchitecture for increased performance and efficiency..Enhanced I/O Capabilities: Support for PCIe Gen5 and advanced I/O, enabling faster data transfer, DDR5 memory up to 6000 MT/s, and greater data throughput..Up to 192 Cores: Massive core count to tackle the most demanding workloads..CXL2.0: Advanced Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 for efficient memory pooling, SP5 platform extension, Genoa compatibility, leading FLOP density, AVX512 data path, enhanced security, and DDR5 6000 support for high-performance AI and HPC workloads.Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX, stated, "AMD EPYC processors play a key role in AMAX's advanced computing solutions. These systems provide the compute density and performance businesses need to scale on-premises AI initiatives efficiently, all while maintaining optimal power usage.""AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors bring enhanced performance to HPC and AI environments, delivering increased core density and improved memory bandwidth for superior performance compared to previous generations," said Greg Gibby, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at AMD.AMAX Systems Powered by AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series Processors.AceleMax® GPU Servers – Available in 2U to 8U form factors, these systems support up to 8x GPUs, providing the power needed for AI and machine learning workloads..ServMax® Compute Servers – Featuring 1U to 2U configurations, these servers are ideal for enterprise applications and virtualization, offering high throughput and flexible storage for cloud and data-intensive tasks..ServMax® Multi-Node Servers – Available in 2U configurations with multi-node options, these servers are designed for high-density environments, providing efficient scalability for data center operations.With the addition of the new AMD EPYC 9005 Series servers, AMAX demonstrates its commitment to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the evolving demands of AI and HPC. Leveraging these advanced processors, AMAX delivers the performance and scalability needed to fuel innovation and support enterprise growth.About AMAXFounded in 1979, AMAX is a globally recognized leader in GPU accelerated IT infrastructure design, specializing in transforming standard IT into comprehensive, accelerated computing solutions. Serving diverse industries-including AI, cloud providers, autonomous vehicles, and high-performance computing-AMAX is a pioneer in advanced cooling technologies and was the first to engineer liquid-cooled HPC equipment for the semiconductor industry. With a strong global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia and end-to-end services encompassing design, manufacturing, and deployment, AMAX is committed to delivering innovative solutions for the growing demands of AI and beyond.

