Alkami Surpasses All Digital Banking Providers To Become #1 In Credit Union Market Share

Alkami's J.D. Power certification for its Mobile Platform

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions

for institutions in the U.S., today announced it has been listed as the top digital banking provider in credit union share based on the number of enrolled mobile users by FI Navigato r , a leading U.S. banking vertical data and analytics company. FI Navigator data also shows that credit unions on the Alkami platform outperformed their peers in deposit, loan, and revenue growth from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024.

"Alkami is privileged to be the trusted leader in digital banking among credit unions and to serve the most successful institutions in the market," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "We are honored to deliver a digital sales and service platform that helps our clients engage and retain their account holders to outpace their peers in key financial metrics."

This announcement comes on the heels of Alkami's Mobile Platform being certified by J.D. Power for "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience1" for clients. To earn this certification, Alkami's mobile banking app ranked among top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North America Mobile App Satisfaction IndexSM and Alkami outperformed industry benchmarks across 146 best practices covering all aspects of mobile app development, design, and operational performance.

Curry Pelot, chief information officer and founder at FI Navigator added, "At FI Navigator, our mission is to provide financial institutions and their partners with business insights that inform strategic decisions, from profitability and franchise growth to risk management and product development. This achievement highlights the exceptional level of service that Alkami consistently delivers to its credit union customers."

