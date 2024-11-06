(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a new drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, today announced that the enrollment of the first patient at Penn State

Health Children's Hospital in its Phase I/II clinical study evaluating the efficacy of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in combination with chemotherapy for children and young adults with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. This innovative trial seeks to establish a recommended dose of Silmitasertib in combination with chemotherapy and assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy in patients with cancer, with a focus on neuroblastoma, Ewing's sarcoma, osteosarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and liposarcoma.

"This clinical trial is a critical piece in understanding the mechanism of how the medicine works and develop more precise treatments for our patients," said Dr. Chandrika Behura, study chair and principal investigator, Four Diamonds researcher and associate professor of pediatrics at the College of Medicine. "It's very important to develop the right combination that can be the most toxic to cancer cells, but the least harmful to the normal cells around them."

The study is projected to enroll up to 114 participants nationwide through the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium member hospitals. By evaluating the activity of the study treatments based on individual responses and duration of disease control, the trial aims to develop novel therapeutic approaches.

"We are thrilled to be able to move this important research forward on a larger scale," said Dr. Giselle Sholler, division chief of pediatric hematology/oncology and director of pediatric oncology research at the College of Medicine and chairperson of the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium. "The insights gained from this trial will help not only local patients and their families but can lead to new therapies that can help children throughout the US and internationally."

With the College of Medicine serving as its home, the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium is a worldwide network of more than 50 universities and children's hospitals focused on saving lives and helping the Children's Hospital make a lasting difference around the world. Funding for this clinical trial is provided by the

Beat Childhood Cancer Foundation

and the

Little Warrior Foundation . Funding for Behura's research which led to the clinical trial was provided by Four Diamonds.

"This is the culmination of the work of many people over the years," said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds. "Without the dedication of our physician-scientists and the generosity of our donors and community, this kind of essential work to improve treatments with an ultimate goal of curing cancer would not be possible."

The pediatric cancer care specialists at Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium hospitals and researchers at the College of Medicine are dedicated to turning groundbreaking discoveries into lifesaving treatments for childhood cancer.

"By expanding our research and increasing clinical trials, we are exploring

immunotherapy, cellular therapy and precision medicine to deliver the most optimized care to each unique patient," said Dr. Dr. Yatin Vyas, pediatrician-in-chief and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Children's Hospital.

"We are greatly honored to collaborate with the Penn State College of Medicine and Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium, which have been diligently fighting childhood cancers by infusing invaluable resources from over 50 universities and children's hospitals across the United States for the clinical study," said Jin-Ding Huang, PhD, CEO of Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

"We appreciate for having the opportunity of providing Silmitasertib as a potential effective treatment and look forward to realizing its therapeutic value in this urgently needed field for childhood cancers though this study".

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED