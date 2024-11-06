Infrastructure Leader Kim Vierheilig Named To NJIT Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, N.J., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of (NJIT) is proud to announce the appointment of Kim V. Vierheilig (née Vandegrift), AIA to its Board of Trustees by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

An alumna of NJIT who graduated from the university's Hillier College of Architecture and Design with a bachelor's degree in architecture with honors from the Albert Dorman Honors College, and later earned a master of science degree in management from NJIT's Martin Tuchman School of Management, Vierheilig is president of the national buildings group at STV, a leading infrastructure-focused professional services firm that helps create and improve sustainable communities. In that role, she oversees strategy, growth and delivery for the social infrastructure markets, including justice, education, health and well-being, transportation, science and technology, federal programs and cities. Vierheilig leads a multidisciplinary team engaged in all aspects of buildings planning, programming, architecture, interior design and engineering.

Vierheilig's professional expertise spans high-performance, student-centric educational design, reform-focused justice design and community development at large. She has served clients across North America, including numerous New York City agencies, to help re-envision the public realm, address inadequacies in mobility and housing and develop community-centric equitable solutions.

“Kim is the epitome of a model NJIT alumna and will be an outstanding Trustee. She has established herself as a leader in her field and has used her technical knowledge and influence to improve our world. She also is dedicated to and passionate about our university and its mission to serve as a nexus of innovation and an engine of opportunity for its students,” said President Teik C. Lim.“We are grateful to have Kim appointed by Governor Murphy to the group of exceptional individuals who serve generously as NJIT Trustees.”

In addition to her extensive service to NJIT, which includes stints on the Foundation Board of Directors, the Advisory Board for the Hillier College of Architecture and Design, and as a past Co-Chair NJIT's annual Celebration gala, Vierheilig has contributed extensively to her field and been a mentor for the next generation of professionals in her field. She presently serves on the Board of Directors for the Society of American Military Engineers New York City Post, the Board of Directors of the ACE Mentor Program of America, and as the Vice Chair for the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey. She also has served as President of the New Jersey State Board of Architects, as New Jersey State Representative to the National Council of Architecture Registration Boards, as Vice President of the American Institute of Architects New Jersey Chapter, and as Regional Associate Director of New Jersey for AIA National and President of the Architects League of Northern New Jersey.

“We are deeply appreciative of Kim's incredible experience as a business leader, her work as an agent of change, and her long history of engagement with and service to NJIT,” said Board of Trustees Chair Robert Cohen.“We are thrilled that she is joining the Board.”

Vierheilig added,“NJIT is home. It's the university that opened doors for me and prepared me not just for profession but to capitalize upon the opportunities I have been presented and to become a leader in my field. I am thrilled to join the Board of Trustees and to work on behalf of such a great university and all of its incredibly talented students, alumni, faculty and staff.”

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

