Sourceability® Named Outstanding Supply Chain Service Provider By Aspencore

Electronic components distributor earns top award for the fifth consecutive year while pursuing high-growth industries and expanding its global footprint

a global distributor of electronic components, has been named "Outstanding Service Provider" by AspenCore's Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards program at IIC Shenzhen 2024. This accolade underscores Sourceability's exceptional performance and significant contributions to the global industry.

The Aspencore award highlights a year of major milestones. Earlier this year, Sourceability set its sights on pursuing high-growth industries including military and aerospace, medical, and automotive. The company supported these efforts by adding senior leadership, obtaining AS6081 and AS9130 certifications to mitigate risks of counterfeit parts, and expanding its global presence to better support customers in key markets, including Canada, Japan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Hungary and the Baltics. Additionally, Sourceability was recognized on Electronics Sourcing's 2024 Top 25 Global Independent Distributors report.

"We're honored by this recognition from AspenCore, which affirms our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction," said Stephanie Han, COO of Sourceability. "We will continue to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions to empower OEM and CM companies to reach new heights."

AspenCore is the world's largest media group within the technical electronics sector and has been honoring outstanding companies in the industry for over twenty years. The publication's panel of global analysts and readers, spanning the organization's flagship media properties, including EE Times, Design News, and Electronic Products, select the award winners.

Sourceability® is a global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider offering digital tools, services, and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data, and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hungary, and Austin and logistics center in Hong Kong are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

