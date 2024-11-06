Jumeirah Hotels Leads Hospitality Innovation With Launch Of Hapbee Wellness Technology In Dubai

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury Hospitality Group to Offer Guests Customized Digital Sleep & Relaxation Featuring Hapbee Smart Sleep Pads and Immersive Mattress Toppers in Hotel Rooms and Spa

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is partnering with global luxury hospitality leader Jumeirah to unveil a first-of-its-kind digital sleep and spa enhancement program for hotel guests.

Set to debut within the majestic surroundings of Talise at Jumeirah Al Qasr, the all-natural, technology-driven sleep solution will soon be available across selected Jumeirah properties worldwide by 2025, inviting guests worldwide to experience wellness at its finest. Centered on promoting a life well-lived, the Sleep Concierge initiative reflects Jumeirah's vision to deliver innovative, science-backed wellness programs that extend beyond traditional spa settings, seamlessly enhancing well-being throughout every stay.

Designed to enhance relaxation, sleep, focus, and overall wellbeing, Hapbee's patented technology digitally bio-streams compounds like caffeine and melatonin, recreating the same sensations without ingestion. Guests at Jumeirah Al Qasr will enjoy Jumeirah Sleep Blends, custom engineered into Hapbee Smart Sleep Pads that are conveniently placed under their pillow. They will also be able to purchase a Smart Sleep Pad to have in their own home.

Additionally, the award-winning Talise Spa will equip some treatment rooms with Hapbee Immersive Mattress Toppers and will also provide guests with a Hapbee Neckband , for immersive relaxation, during, and after treatments. The Hapbee neckband is regularly sported by NBA star and Hapbee's new Chief Innovation Officer, Jaylen Brown, who was recently in Abu Dhabi for a pre-season game with the Boston Celtics and is among a growing number of athletes and wellness professionals seen publicly utilizing wearing the technology.

“Integrating Hapbee's world-class digital sleep technology into our guest rooms to promote a better, all-natural sleep experience is consistent with our strategy of bringing the best wellness solutions to our guests,” said Niamh O'Connell, Jumeirah's Vice President of Wellbeing.“Together, these products will offer our guests a unique opportunity to experience the benefits of digital wellness in an exceptional setting.”

“Partnering with a global leader in hospitality and wellness like Jumeirah is a perfect fit for us,” added Hapbee CEO, Yona Shtern.“Their Sleep Concierge program will allow many guests to learn about and experience Hapbee first-hand. This represents an important milestone as we continue to build the Hapbee brand and expand into hospitality as an important channel for us.”

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors, including Target and . You can learn more about how Hapbee works at

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated May 6, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact Jon Sheeri:

T: 1 888-841-7086

E: ...

W: