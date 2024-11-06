Plans Needed To Develop New Industrial Townships: Haryana Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 6 (IANS) Haryana Industries and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh directed officials to streamline the process for starting industries and obtaining all necessary permissions, aiming to encourage the establishment of more industries in the state and boost employment.

Singh said that there is no better state than Haryana for setting up industries in the country and emphasized the need to develop new industrial townships in the industrially backward blocks C and D.

Singh said while chairing a review meeting with senior officials from Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the Industries and Commerce Department to discuss departmental operations on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he stressed that manufacturing entrepreneurs, rather than mere investors, should be encouraged to establish themselves in HSIIDC's industrial townships and estates.

He highlighted the importance of initiating production promptly, as many investors often leave industrial plots vacant, hindering timely development.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that they regularly visit ongoing development projects to check the quality of work.

"The officials should also visit newly established industrial townships to address any issues promptly," he said.

Additionally, he urged HSIIDC to strengthen its engineering wing by setting up its laboratory to conduct quality checks.

He said that there are quality concerns regarding the KMP Expressway and insisted that the contractor should address these issues during the defect liability period.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Global City should be prepared as soon as possible, and all pending projects should be completed without delay.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including ACS of the Industries and Commerce Department Arun Kumar Gupta, Director General CG Rajni Kanthan, Managing Director of HSIIDC Sushil Sarwan, Additional Director of the Industry and Commerce Department Manish Lohan, and Rajesh Agarwal.