Dovetail Genomics Secures $2M SBIR Grant To Develop High-Throughput Linkpreptm Solutions For Oncology Applications

Grant supports the expansion of their rapid, high-resolution LinkPrepTM in transforming cancer research

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics , a leading innovator in genomic solutions, is proud to announce the receipt of a $2M (USD) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR ) grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI ), under Award Number R44HG014126. Funding for the grant, titled "Commercialization of a rapid, automated Hi-C for sensitive genomic profiling of multiple cancer sample types", will support additional development and validation of Dovetail's recently launched LinkPrep TM technology in clinically relevant oncology sample types using an automated protocol and high-throughput analysis capabilities.

"We are thrilled about this award. SVs are pathogenic in many cancers but today's technologies, like FISH or NGS, struggle to reliably discover and identify the breadth of these genomic events," said Matt Easterday , CEO of Dovetail Genomics. "We take advantage of a linked-read approach that relies on existing short-read sequencers. This gives Dovetail's LinkPrepTM assay a significant advantage in discovery and detection versus current methods. We look forward to leveraging this grant to develop high-throughput capabilities and validate additional sample types, including FFPE, to drive broader utilization in oncology research."

This announcement, coinciding with the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG ) 2024 conference, follows closely on the heels of the broad commercial launch of LinkPrep technology for somatic variant detection. LinkPrep technology showcases exceptional sensitivity, capable of detecting structural variants with a hundred-fold improvement over traditional whole genome sequencing methods.

Dovetail Genomics will showcase the capabilities of LinkPrep technology at the ASHG 2024 conference. Attendees can learn more at Booth #1148 and are encouraged to join the session "Improved Somatic Variation Detection with Short Reads Using LinkPrep Technology" on November 7th at 12:45pm in Theater 2. The session will feature presentations by Dr. Brian Walker, exploring sensitive structural variant discovery, and Dr. Cory Padilla , discussing the broad scope of somatic variant detection using LinkPrep technology.

For more details on LinkPrep technology and other innovative solutions from Dovetail Genomics, please visit . This release is solely the responsibility of Dovetail Genomics and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics, a subsidiary of Cantata Bio and an Edenroc Sciences company, is a leading provider of genomics solutions focused on understanding the complex organization of the genome. Through Dovetail Genomics' proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics' unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing, and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit . Follow Dovetail on X/Twitter: @DTGenomics.

Media Contact

Vikki Herrera

Oak Street Communications for Dovetail Genomics

[email protected]

