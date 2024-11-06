Rumbleon Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - RumbleOn, (NASDAQ: RMBL ) (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 operational and results before the opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The Company has scheduled a call and webcast on the same day at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operational and financial results. The call will be hosted by Mike Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, and Tiffany Kice, Chief Financial Officer.



What:

RumbleOn Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 7:00 am Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time)



Conference Call Dial In:

1-844-825-9789 for United States callers, or 1-412-317-5180 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 10193677

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at



About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL ), operates through two operating segments: our Powersports dealership group and Wholesale Express, LLC, an asset-light transportation services provider focused on the automotive industry. Our Powersports group is the largest powersports retail group in the United States (as measured by reported revenue, major unit sales and dealership locations), offering hundreds of powersports franchises representing different brands of products. RideNow Powersports sells a wide selection of new and pre-owned products, including parts, apparel, accessories, finance & insurance products and services, and aftermarket products. We are the largest purchaser of pre-owned powersports vehicles in the United States and utilize our proprietary Cash Offer technology to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. To learn more please visit us online at .

