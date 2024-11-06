Samho Bamboo Forest in South Korea’s Ulsan Namgu: A Haven for Migratory Birds, Where Nature and People Thrive Together

(MENAFN- PENTA PRESS) (Ulsan, South Korea) – Located along the southeastern coast of the Korean Peninsula, Ulsan is known not only as an industrial powerhouse, with major corporations like Hyundai and Hanwha, but also as South Korea’s premier eco-city.



One of its most notable natural attractions is Samho Bamboo Forest in Namgu, the city’s southern district, where around 40,000 rooks gather each winter for a breathtaking aerial display. These flocks arrive in early October and stay through early March, creating a spectacular sight at sunset that captivates both local and international tourists.



Situated near the Taehwagang River basin, Samho Bamboo Forest provides an ideal year-round environment for migratory birds due to its mild climate, abundant food sources, and predator-free surroundings. This habitat is particularly well-suited for the winter gathering of rooks, also known as the “Special Guests of Winter,” making it one of Ulsan's most beloved eco-tourism destinations.



Samho Bamboo Forest is equipped with visitor facilities such as the Migratory Bird Center, which features a top-floor observation deck offering panoramic views of the rooks. Visitors can also explore exhibition spaces, a bird education room, a 5D theater, and a VR experience area – especially popular among families with children. The 5D theater screens a bird-themed animation in English, Chinese, and Japanese, ensuring accessibility for international guests. Those looking to unwind can enjoy traditional Korean tea at the fourth-floor cafe.



Ulsan Namgu authorities have undertaken various initiatives to preserve this natural habitat and promote eco-tourism, including deploying specialized cleaning vehicles to manage the effects of bird populations and conducting research to protect migratory bird habitats. These efforts underscore the district's commitment to fostering a harmonious coexistence between people and nature.



From November 9 to 10, Ulsan Namgu will host the 2024 Samho Bird Festival at the Samho Migratory Bird Park and Migratory Bird Center. The event will feature a welcoming performance for migratory birds, migratory birds observation sessions, a birdwatching contest, and hands-on activities for families.



“Samho-dong’s rook murmurations are a unique winter spectacle," said Seo Dong-wook, Mayor of Ulsan Namgu. "We invite everyone to join us at the 2024 Samho Bird Festival to experience the beauty and wonder of nature firsthand.”



