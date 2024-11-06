Japan Lung Cancer Market Set To Skyrocket To US$ 9,376.83 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japan lung cancer is dynamically evolving through advancements in precision medicine, genetic profiling, and immunotherapies. initiatives and substantial investments are driving early detection and innovative treatments, despite ongoing challenges with costs and accessibility. New Delhi, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan lung cancer market is expected to attain valuation of US$ 9,376.83 million by 2032 from US$ 3,328.02 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The Japan lung cancer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by demographic changes and advancements in medical technology. With an aging population, Japan reports approximately 125,000 new lung cancer cases annually, making it one of the country's most prevalent cancers. Lung cancer is also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, accounting for around 77,000 fatalities each year. The government has intensified efforts in early detection, conducting over 10 million lung cancer screenings annually through nationwide programs. Additionally, while smoking rates have declined, there are still about 19 million smokers in Japan, contributing to the disease's incidence and prompting public health initiatives to reduce tobacco use. Download Free Sample Copy @ Advancements in precision medicine are shaping treatment trends in the lung cancer market. Genetic profiling has become integral, with over 60,000 patients undergoing genetic tests annually to identify mutations such as EGFR, ALK, and ROS1. This has led to the widespread use of targeted therapies like gefitinib and osimertinib, improving treatment efficacy for thousands of patients. Immunotherapies are also gaining prominence, with drugs like nivolumab and pembrolizumab prescribed to over 25,000 patients in 2023. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has accelerated approvals, with eight new lung cancer drugs authorized in the past two years, enhancing the treatment landscape. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics has increased, analyzing over 1.5 million imaging scans annually to improve early detection rates. Investment in research and development activities in lung cancer market is a significant driver, propelling the market forward. Japanese pharmaceutical companies and research institutions have invested over 600 billion yen in oncology R&D in 2023 alone. Collaborative international clinical trials are robust, with over 300 ongoing studies involving Japanese patients, focusing on innovative treatments like next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates. Liquid biopsy technologies are being utilized by over 40,000 patients for non-invasive genetic testing, reflecting a shift towards personalized medicine. Despite these advancements, challenges persist, notably the high cost of treatments, with some therapies exceeding 10 million yen per patient annually. Efforts are underway to enhance accessibility, including government subsidies and the establishment of additional specialized cancer centers beyond the current 20 facilities, aiming to provide cutting-edge treatments to a broader patient population. Key Findings in Japan Lung Cancer Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 9,376.83 million CAGR 12.46% By Diagnostics & Therapy Therapy (65.61%) By Application Hospitals and Specialty Clinics (73.41%) By Cancer Type Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (80.53%) Top Drivers

Aging population increases lung cancer cases in Japan significantly.

Advancements in precision medicine improve lung cancer treatment options. Government initiatives enhance early detection and screening efforts. Top Trends

Increased use of immunotherapies in lung cancer treatments in Japan.

Shift to personalized medicine based on genetic profiling technologies. Rising lung cancer cases among non-smokers, especially Japanese women. Top Challenges

High cost of treatments limits patient access to medications. Late diagnosis due to symptoms appearing in advanced stages.

Therapies Poised to Lead Japan Lung Cancer Market at a CAGR of US$ 12.72%

Lung cancer therapies in Japan are making significant strides due to a combination of advanced medical research, government support, and a robust healthcare infrastructure. As of 2023, Japan's lung cancer therapy market is valued at approximately $6 billion, reflecting the nation's investment in cutting-edge treatments. The country has seen over 20,000 patients receiving immunotherapy, which has become a cornerstone of advanced lung cancer treatment. Targeted drug therapies, benefiting more than 15,000 patients, are prominent due to their ability to tailor treatments to specific genetic profiles. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved seven new drugs for lung cancer in 2023, emphasizing the government's proactive stance in expanding treatment options and enhancing patient outcomes. Additionally, the National Cancer Center of Japan is a key provider, facilitating access to the latest therapies through its comprehensive cancer treatment centers.

Factors enabling these advancements of the Japan lung cancer market include a significant investment in research and development, reaching $1.5 billion in 2023, which supports the innovation of novel therapies and precision medicine. Early diagnosis efforts have also improved, with over 70,000 cases detected at an early stage, allowing for more effective treatment applications. The availability of advanced diagnostic tools has further enhanced the ability to identify and treat lung cancer effectively. Major therapies witnessing strong growth include immunotherapies such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, and targeted treatments like osimertinib, which are increasingly being integrated into standard treatment protocols. Looking forward, the future outlook for lung cancer therapies in Japan is promising, with ongoing clinical trials and research initiatives poised to bring forth even more effective treatment options. The focus on personalized medicine and the development of next-generation therapies, coupled with Japan's strategic partnerships with international biotech firms, suggest a dynamic evolution of the lung cancer therapy landscape, offering hope for improved patient outcomes and survival rates.

NSCLC to Remain the Largest Type of Contributor to Japan's Lung Cancer Market Revenue, Set to Capture Over 80% Market Share

In Japan, the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) segment commands a significant position in the lung cancer market, underlining its dominance across the region. As of 2023, over 100,000 new lung cancer cases are reported annually in Japan, with NSCLC being the primary contributor. The aging population in Japan, where over 28% of the population is aged 65 or older, adds to the increasing number of lung cancer cases. With a robust healthcare infrastructure, Japan is at the forefront of adopting advanced treatment methods for NSCLC, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies, which have shown promising results in improving patient outcomes. These include novel drugs specifically designed to target genetic mutations prevalent among the Japanese population, which are different from those found in Western countries.

Furthermore, Japan lung cancer market is witnessing a surge in the utilization of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, which facilitates precise and early detection of NSCLC. This is crucial given that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer mortality in Japan, accounting for over 50,000 deaths annually. The prevalence of smoking, a significant risk factor, is gradually declining, with current smoking rates dropping below 20% due to stringent public health campaigns. Additionally, Japan has one of the highest air pollution indices among developed nations, which contributes to the rising incidence of lung cancer, further emphasizing the need for comprehensive management of NSCLC. Japanese researchers are continuously exploring innovative treatment avenues, with over 150 ongoing clinical trials focused on NSCLC. These efforts are supported by significant investments in healthcare research, with Japan allocating over $10 billion annually to cancer research. The country's emphasis on personalized medicine is evident from its extensive biospecimen repositories, which enable researchers to develop customized treatment plans.

Request For Customization:

Japan is Fully Mature Lung Cancer Market with Intense Competition

In Japan, the lung cancer market is predominantly driven by a few key players that have established strong positions through innovative treatments and strategic collaborations. AstraZeneca, with its flagship product Tagrisso, holds a significant market share due to the drug's efficacy in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with specific genetic mutations. This targeted approach has allowed AstraZeneca to capture a substantial portion of the market, particularly among patients with EGFR mutations. The company's continued investment in research and development ensures its competitive edge, with ongoing trials aimed at expanding the indications and improving the efficacy of its treatments.

Roche, through its Japanese subsidiary Chugai Pharmaceutical, is another major player in the lung cancer market. Chugai's portfolio includes a range of oncology drugs such as Tecentriq and Alecensa, which are highly regarded for their effectiveness in treating different types of lung cancer. Roche's strength lies in its robust pipeline and strategic partnerships, which have bolstered its presence in the Japanese market. The company's focus on personalized medicine and combination therapies further enhances its competitiveness, allowing it to address the diverse needs of lung cancer patients more effectively.

Another key competitor is Merck & Co., with its immunotherapy drug Keytruda. This blockbuster drug has revolutionized cancer treatment by leveraging the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. In Japan, Keytruda is approved for multiple cancer types, including lung cancer, and has gained significant traction due to its impressive clinical outcomes. Merck's aggressive marketing strategies and extensive clinical trials have helped solidify its position in the market. The competitiveness in Japan's lung cancer market is fierce, with these top players constantly innovating and seeking new partnerships to maintain their leadership and meet the growing demand for effective cancer therapies.

Japan Lung Cancer Market Key Players



Accuray Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

AngioDynamics Inc.

Dunlee

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Medicaroid Corporation Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Diagnostics & Therapy



Diagnostics



Bronchoscopy



TTNA



Imaging



Tumor Biomarker Test



In Situ Hybridization

Others

Therapy



Non-invasive





Immunotherapy





Targeted therapy





Chemotherapy



Radiation Therapy



Minimally invasive





Radiofrequency ablation





Microwave ablation





Thermal/cryoablation



Others



Surgery





Thoracotomy





Lobectomy





Sleeve Resection





Segmentectomy Pneumenectomy

By Cancer Type



Small Cell Lung Cancer

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Lung Carcinoid Tumour

By End User



Hospitals and Specialty Centres

Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Need a detailed report walkthrough? Request an online presentation from our analyst @

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: