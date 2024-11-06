First-Ever PECA Act Case Registered In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa On Ayan Ali's Complaint

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: In a first for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a case has been registered under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) following a complaint by transgender individual Ayan Ali, also known as Dolphin Ayan Ali . The case was filed at Hashtnagri Station against Imran and seven other suspects.

According to Ayan Ali, the incident occurred in 2023 when Imran and his accomplices allegedly kidnapped Ayan at gunpoint from Shabqadar. They took Ayan to a private location, where they filmed an objectionable video, which was later used for blackmail.

Ayan stated that the video's circulation on social media severely affected both personal life and family honor. In the FIR, Ayan has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and their prosecution under the law.