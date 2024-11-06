Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Launches Stipend Program To Boost Girls' Education In Merged Districts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a stipend program to promote education for girls in the province's merged districts. In collaboration with the World Food Program, the 'Girls Stipend Program' will provide monthly support to female students from grades 6 to 12.

According to the Secretary of Elementary Education, each girl from these grades will receive a stipend of 1,000 rupees per month. The total cost of this initiative is estimated at 1.14 billion rupees, with the provincial government contributing 82 percent of the funding and the World Food Program covering the remaining 18 percent.

Also Read: Blast Near Girls' School in Mastung Claims Seven Lives, Including Five Children

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, emphasized the program's significance, noting that it will benefit 30,000 girls from 514 schools across eight districts. The stipends will be contingent on maintaining at least 70 percent attendance at school, ensuring that the financial aid is tied to active participation in education.