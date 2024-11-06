Optic8 Partners With Newtech Prep To Build A State-Of-The-Art LED Wall For Virtual Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The LED Wall and the students who helped build it at NEWTech Prep's New Virtual Production Studio

A student stands in to test virtual production content on the LED wall at NewTech Prep

Integrator's continued commitment to education helps Spokane area high school bolster its reputation nationally as an innovation leader

- Dan Kretz, President at Optic8SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Optic8, a leading integrator of immersive experiences and LED volumes, has partnered with NEWTech Prep to provide a state-of-the-art LED wall for virtual production, at the NEWTech high school campus in Spokane. This new installation will allow students to learn the latest virtual production techniques and workflows used in productions of all sizes.Located within NEWTech Prep's Digital Media department, the studio features a 14ft wide and 10ft tall LED wall with a full tracking system. Designed to simulate professional virtual production studio environments, the LED wall at NEWTech Prep provides an ideal learning platform for students eager to explore careers in film, television, and live events.“We're thrilled to partner with NEWTech, to offer their students access to the latest in LED virtual production,” said Dan Kretz, President at Optic8.“Our goal is to leverage technology to provide innovative tools which empower young creatives to tell better stories. These students are the future of virtual production. Their innovation will shape the industry for decades to come. We can't wait to see the content they create, and the techniques they develop here at NEWTech.”In addition to providing the virtual production equipment, Optic8 collaborated closely with NEWTech Prep's media department to ensure the students could take part in the installation. Working alongside Optic8's installation team, NEWTech Prep students performed quality control checks on LED panels, assembled the wall, ran wiring, built the support structure, and calibrated tracking cameras.Keith Osso, Head of Digital Media at NEWTech Prep, was excited to see his students participate in the installation.“Being a part of the build will give these kids so much more ownership of this studio and the content we create here. When you create something, you tend to appreciate it more.” When asked about the potential benefits of this program, he continued,“Optic8 is helping us prepare our students not just for today's standards in filmmaking, but, more importantly, for tomorrow's standards.”The new studio represents a significant investment in the future of innovative, career-focused education for Spokane Schools. The LED virtual production studio at NEWTech Prep will serve as a core component of the media production curriculum, opening doors for students to develop in-demand skills, while creating a roadmap for other like-minded schools to follow.David Ulyanchuk, Principal and Director at NEWTech Prep, had this advice for his colleagues around the country looking to invest in similar technology,“The goal is to train and teach our students so they can take that next step in their education or into their careers.” He continued,“Take the time to learn as much as you can and start planning now. It's worth it, and I know it will be game-changing for any school that decides to go this direction.”For more information about Optic8 or to request a design consultation, please visit .To learn more about NEWTech Prep, please visit###About Optic8:Optic8 is an industry leading integrator of immersive experiences and LED volumes, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, USA. As early adopters in the virtual production space, Optic8 is proudly hardware agnostic, tailoring each project to the workflow and specific needs of its clients. As such, Optic8 has become a trusted testing partner for most of the major brands in production technology. Optic8 is honored to invest in future innovators and storytellers by partnering with educational institutions around the world.

