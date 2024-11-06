Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Eight, 25 Injured
Date
11/6/2024 7:12:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman who was seriously wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia yesterday morning has died in hospital. This is the eighth person killed in the attack.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Unfortunately, a woman died, she was taken to a medical facility in a severe condition,” Fedorov wrote.
Read also:
Two civilians killed as Russians attack Hlushkivka in Kharkiv region
According to him, nine people injured after yesterday's enemy attack on the regional center are in medical institutions in Zaporizhzhia. Two people - a 44-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man - are in serious condition. Doctors estimate the condition of seven other wounded as moderate.
As reported, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Twenty-five people were reported injured.
MENAFN06112024000193011044ID1108856613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.