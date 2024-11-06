Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Eight, 25 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman who was seriously wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia yesterday morning has died in hospital. This is the eighth person killed in the attack.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, a woman died, she was taken to a medical facility in a severe condition,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, nine people after yesterday's enemy attack on the regional center are in medical institutions in Zaporizhzhia. Two people - a 44-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man - are in serious condition. Doctors estimate the condition of seven other wounded as moderate.

As reported, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Twenty-five people were reported injured.