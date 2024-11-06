Enemy Shells Donetsk Region More Than 2,800 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 5, Russian fired 2,835 times at the Donetsk region, damaging eight civilian objects.

That is according to the Donetsk region's , Ukrinform reports.

“The police recorded 2,835 enemy on the frontline and residential areas over the past day. The towns of Kostiantynivka and Toretsk and the village of Shevchenko came under fire. Eight civilian objects were damaged,” the statement says.

In particular, the Russians used three FAB-250 bombs with UMPK guide modules to attack Kostiantynivka, damaging an infrastructure facility, an outbuilding, five civilian cars, and the power grid.

In addition, information was received about a civilian in Illinka village who was killed during Russian shelling on November 4.

Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to eight, 25 injured

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, added in a Telegram post that over the past day in the Pokrovsk district, enemy shelling damaged numerous private houses in Kurakhove and one house in Hannivka. The Maryinka and Hrodivka communities also came under enemy strikes.

According to him, in the Kramatorsk district, a house in Torske village of the Lyman community was damaged. A cafe, a power line and two cars were damaged in Kostiantynivka.

In the Bakhmut district, Russians damaged two houses in the town of Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar community, five private houses, two high-rise buildings and an industrial building were also damaged.

The police and the SBU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest frontline - about 300 kilometers.

Mandatory evacuation of civilians continues in the region. Nearly 330,000 civilians remain in the Donetsk region.

First photo: Donetsk region's police