Union Coop Announces 'Winter Campaign' With 4 Exclusive Promotions

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, said that the cooperative has allocated 4 promotional campaigns to welcome the winter season, with discounts of up to 60% on 2,500 selected items, in all its branches across Dubai, and through its smart store, noting that the first discount campaigns will be launched on November 7, 2024, coinciding with the beginning of the winter season.

He continued that these campaigns come within the coop's goals to make consumers happy, meet their requirements, and provide them with high-quality products at competitive prices. Union Coop's team of professionals' release carefully crafted promotional plans based on market trends and seasons, which influence the buying behavior of the consumers, as it constantly seeks to launch promotional offers that include discounts and reductions that meet the needs of the community every month.

He pointed out that the four winter campaigns are varied in nature, as they include several discounts focusing on winter and camping products, in addition to discounts on selected consumer, food and non-food goods, so that everyone benefits. He added that among the goods and products covered by the discounts are camping materials, as many of them have been provided according to the highest standards and in different variations, in addition to offers of various outdoor seating, barbecue and garden equipment and supplies, and many other goods, noting that the cooperative will provide the meat needed for barbecue at reasonable and competitive prices, and other food and consumer products that meet the expectations of the consumer.