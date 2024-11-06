Starwood Property Trust Reports Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

– Quarterly GAAP of $0.23 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share –

– Originated or Acquired $2.1 Billion of Assets in the Quarter and $3.5 Billion Year-To-Date –

– Received Repayments of $1.6 Billion in the Quarter and $3.7 Billion Year-To-Date –

– Raised $800 Million of Capital Bringing Liquidity to a Record $1.8 Billion –

– Undepreciated Value Per Share of $20.22 –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD ) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September

30, 2024.

The Company's third quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $76.1

million, inclusive of a $66.4

million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $159.0

million.

"STWD's differentiated multi-cylinder business model, created exactly to help us weather storms, has served us well. To date, we are the only company in the United States categorized as a commercial mortgage REIT that did not reduce its dividend, either in the pandemic or because of the Fed's rapid increase in rates. While we remain among the dominant large real estate loan lenders in the nation, our commercial lending book is roughly 60% of our total assets today.

Our other cylinders, particularly infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, have contributed an increasing share to our performance. We also used this period to significantly reduce our leverage, which is a full turn or more below many of our peers. Like most of our peers, we have had, and are likely to continue to have, restructurings in our loan book as the cycle moves on, but it is gratifying that knowing this, we are still able to move to full offense again," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"After successfully accessing the equity and debt markets for the third time this year, which were met with record demand, we have $1.8 billion of liquidity, our highest level ever, and a leverage ratio of just 2.1x.

We invested over $2.0 billion in the quarter, our highest volume since the Fed began raising rates in 2022. With record liquidity and a robust pipeline, along with additional access to capital via our $4.6 billion of unencumbered assets and over $4.00 per share of unrealized gains in our property book, we are well positioned to increase our investment pace as transaction volumes return to the real estate markets," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.

Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results"

To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

As of September

30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $100 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at .

Additional information can be found on the Company's website



