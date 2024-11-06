China awards 7 Tunisian students Chinese Ambassador Scholarships

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, seven Tunisian high school students were awarded the prestigious Chinese Ambassador Scholarship in recognition of their exceptional proficiency in the Chinese language. The award ceremony was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia, the Tunisian Ministry of Education, and the Confucius Institute at Carthage University. Chinese Ambassador Wan Li, along with several Tunisian officials, attended the event to honor the recipients.



During the ceremony, Ambassador Wan expressed his hope that the scholarship would inspire more Tunisian youth to explore the Chinese language and culture, contributing to the development of talents for fostering deeper ties between China and Tunisia. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.



Nabiha Salhi, an official from the Tunisian Ministry of Education, highlighted the growing interest among Tunisian students in learning Chinese. She also underscored Tunisia's commitment to promoting educational exchanges between Tunisian and Chinese institutions, fostering cultural and academic collaborations.



The seven scholarship recipients were chosen from a pool of 33 students who participated in a Chinese language proficiency test held in September. Their achievement reflects not only their individual language skills but also the increasing enthusiasm for learning Chinese in Tunisia.

