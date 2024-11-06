Industrial Disconnect Switch Market To Surpass $21 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major industrial disconnect switch participants include ABB, B&J USA Inc., Eaton, Emerson Electric, EMSPEC, General Electric, Havells India Ltd., Hubbell, Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, LOVATO ELECTRIC, MERSEN, Orient Electric International Group Limited, Richards Co., Rittal LLC, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, WEG, WENZHOU SHU GUANG FUSE CO.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial disconnect switch market is estimated to hit USD 21 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The industry expansion is being bolstered by a rising emphasis on renewable energy sources and a commitment to the safe and efficient operation of solar and wind power systems.

Safety and adherence to industry standards remain paramount, positively influencing the disconnect switch market. These switches are crucial for ensuring the safety of electrical systems. As industries prioritize safety and reliability, enhancements in safety features and regulatory compliance are anticipated to propel industry growth. Furthermore, integrating disconnect switches with IoT technologies facilitates real-time monitoring and data collection, aiding predictive maintenance, reducing downtime, and boosting electrical system performance.

The fused industrial disconnect switch market is projected to cross USD 7.5 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by the rising demand for reliable electrical systems across sectors like automotive, renewable energy, and industrial facilities. Moreover, technological advancements in smart grid technologies, IoT integration, and the enforcement of stringent safety regulations are set to amplify the industry landscape.

The panel-mounted industrial disconnect switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2032. The surge in electrification, especially with the rise of electric vehicles and expanding charging infrastructure, is propelling product adoption. Furthermore, industries are increasingly favoring disconnect switches that offer modularity and customization, further energizing the market.

Asia Pacific industrial disconnect switch market is on track to reach USD 8 billion by 2032. Manufacturers are embedding smart features for enhanced efficiency and maintenance through remote monitoring and control. Growing environmental sustainability awareness is influencing purchasing choices, presenting significant growth opportunities. Additionally, as solar and wind energy become integral to the power grid, the need to manage fluctuations and ensure grid stability is driving industry growth.

