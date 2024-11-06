Increasing adoption of open source platforms such as Open Compute Project and Project Scorpio coupled with surging demand for micro-servers and containerization of data centers is expected to stoke the growth of the market. Spiraling demand for low-cost servers, higher uptime, and a high degree of customization and flexibility in hardware design are likely to propel the market over the forecast period.



A white box server can be considered as a customized server built either by assembling commercial off-the-shelf components or unbranded products supplied by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) such as Supermicro; Quanta Computers; Inventec; and Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Inc. These servers are easier to design for custom business requirements and can offer improved functionality at a relatively cheaper cost, meeting an organization's operational needs.

Evolving business needs of major cloud service and digital platform providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook are leading to increased adoption of white box servers. Low cost, varying levels of flexibility in server design, ease of deployment, and increasing need for server virtualization are poised to stir up the adoption of white box servers among enterprises.

Data Analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads aided by cross-platform support in a distributed environment is also projected to augment the market. Open Infrastructure conducive to software-defined operations and housing servers, storage, and networking products will accentuate the market for storage and networking products during the forecast period.

Additionally, ODMs are focused on price reduction as well as innovating new energy-efficient products and improved storage solutions, which in turn will benefit the market during the forecast period. However, ODM's limited service and support services, unreliable server lifespans, and lack of technical expertise to design and deploy white box servers can hinder market growth over the forecast period.

White Box Server Market Report Highlights



North America held the highest market share in 2023. The growth of the market can be attributed to the high saturation of data centers and surging demand for more data centers to support new big data, IoT, and cloud services

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the burgeoning adoption of mobile and cloud services. Presence of key manufacturers offering low-cost products will bolster the growth of the regional market

The data center segment is estimated to dominate the white box server market throughout the forecast period owing to the rising need for computational power to support mobile, cloud, and data-intensive business applications X86 servers held the largest market revenue share in 2023. Initiatives such as the open compute project encourage the adoption of open platforms that work with white box servers

The leading players in the White Box Server market include:



Super Micro Computer

Quanta Computer

Equus Computer Systems

Inventec

SMART Global Holdings

Advantech Co.

Radisys

hyve solutions Celestica

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:

