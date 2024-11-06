Indigenous Leaders To Address Critical Protection Of Sacred Sites In G20 Interfaith Forum Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher Peters, Pres. of the Seventh Generation Fund NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Anti-Racism Initiative of the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is launching a vital webinar examining the protection of Indigenous sacred sites and their fundamental role in preserving cultural and spiritual heritage.In a statement, webinar organizers highlighted that while sacred sites provide the physical foundation for tribal creation stories and cultural identity, many of these critically important places face ongoing threats. They emphasized that without proper recognition and protective policies, these sacred sites remain vulnerable to destruction, desecration, or repurposing, despite their crucial role in Indigenous peoples' spiritual and cultural lives.The webinar will explore several crucial aspects of sacred sites protection:.The spiritual relationship between Indigenous peoples and their traditional lands.Cultural and linguistic challenges in defining and protecting sacred sites.Current threats to sacred places and potential solutions.The role of policy in preserving Indigenous cultural heritageChristopher Peters, President of the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, emphasized the universal significance of these sacred places."A sacred site is sacred to all of life -- Sacred to a bear, deer, eagle. It is sacred to all of life and more importantly, it is sacred to an ecosystem. everyone needs a sacred site," Peters said. "It's sad!! But the first peoples of this land (The American Indians) do not have first amendment protection. We do not have religious freedom. It's a right guaranteed to all Americans except the first Americans."Dr. Henrietta Mann, Board Chair of the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, highlighted the ongoing spiritual significance of these sites."This panel will acknowledge the sacredness and beauty of Earth, our only home," Mann said, "and that there are specific places where this land's first peoples continue to go to offer their prayers and seek spiritual guidance for their continued walk on earth as they maintain their stewardship responsibilities to this sacred earth."Brian Monongye, Vice Chair for Seventh Generation Fund, underscored the existential importance of sacred sites to Indigenous identity."Sacred places are integral to our way of life. Without them, we do not exist as who we are, living in our homelands," Monongye said.The virtual meeting exploring Indigenous sacred sites will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT/11:00 AM PDT/9:00 AM HST.Register for the free webinar atSpeakers will include:.Christopher Peters (Puhlik-lah/Karuk) -- President of Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, with more than 50 years of experience in grassroots community organizing and special focus on climate change and sacred sites protection.Dr. Henrietta Mann (Tsetsehestaestse) -- Board Chair of the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, Professor Emerita in Native American Studies at Montana State University, and recipient of the 2021 National Humanities Medal.Brian Monongye (Hopi) -- Vice Chair for Seventh Generation Fund, artist, farmer, and advocate for Indigenous Peoples' issues from national to international arenasThe webinar is co-sponsored by the IF20 Anti-Racism Initiative, the International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, and the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit .

