Enterome To Present New Clinical Data And Biomarker Findings For EO2463 At The 2024 American Society Of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for cancer based on its unique Mimicry , today announced that clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 'SIDNEY' trial of EO2463, an experimental treatment for indolent non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma (iNHL), will be presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Conference, to take place December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California, and online.

These presentations will disclose the first data from Phase 2 Cohort 2, evaluating EO2463 as monotherapy for newly diagnosed patients with asymptomatic follicular lymphoma, where EO2463 may offer a safe, proactive immune therapy alternative to the usual“watch-and-wait” observation strategy. The data also report initial findings on a biomarker with potential to predict long-term response to EO2463, both as monotherapy, and in combination with standard treatments, in relapsed/refractory iNHL.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract #1616



Title : EO2463 Peptide Immunotherapy in Patients with Indolent NHL: A Phase 1 Exploration of a Response Biomarker for EO2463 Monotherapy and EO2463 in Combination with Lenalidomide/Rituximab

Presenting Author: Dr. J.C. C. Villasboas Bisneto, M.D., Mayo Clinic

Session: 622 . Lymphomas: Translational – Non-Genetic: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024 Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Abstract #4395



Title : EO2463 Peptide Immunotherapy in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Asymptomatic Follicular Lymphoma Results in Monotherapy Objective Clinical Responses Linked with Anti-Peptide Specific CD8 Memory T Cell Responses: The EONHL1-20/SIDNEY Study

Presenting Author: Dr. Stephen Smith, M.D., Associate Professor, UW Medicine & Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Session: 623 . Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Session Date : Monday, December 9, 2024 Presentation Time : 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

SIDNEY (EONHL1-20) is a Phase 1/2 multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of EO2463 as a monotherapy and in combination with lenalidomide and/or rituximab for the treatment of patients with iNHL. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of EO2463 monotherapy and combination therapy in approximately 60 patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

For more information on the study, visit , reference: NCT04669171 .

About EO2463:

EO2463 is an innovative, off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate that combines four synthetic OncoMimicTM peptides. These non-self, microbial-derived peptides correspond to CD8 HLA-A2 epitopes that exhibit molecular mimicry with the B lymphocyte-specific lineage markers CD20, CD22, CD37, and CD268 (BAFF receptor). EO2463 also includes the helper peptide (CD4+ epitope) universal cancer peptide 2 (UCP2).

The unique ability of EO2463 immunotherapy to selectively target multiple B cell markers enables the destruction of malignant B lymphocytes that are abundant in iNHL. By ensuring broad target coverage across malignant B cells, this novel approach aims to simultaneously improve safety and maximize efficacy, reducing the tumor cells' capacity to develop immune-resistance mechanisms.

