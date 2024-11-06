Choice International Limited Launches Bharose Ki Choice Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India - November 6, 2024 - Choice Equity Broking, the equity broking arm of Choice International Ltd., today launched its innovative and quirky #BharoseKiChoice campaign, reinforcing the company's more than a decade-long legacy of trust in services. The campaign spotlights the revolutionary Choice FinX App, which has transformed how Indians interact with financial markets.



#BharoseKiChoice represents more than just a campaign-it's a bold statement about the fundamental role of trust in financial decision-making. In a landscape where investors are bombarded with countless options and often misleading information, the campaign reinforces Choice's commitment to being the voice of reliability and expertise. The name itself, which translates to "The Trusted Choice," encapsulates the brand's core promise: delivering financial services that combine professional expertise with unwavering transparency, ensuring that investors can move forward with confidence in their financial journeys.



The campaign brings this message to life through three cleverly crafted commercials that use humor and unexpected twists to drive home a serious message about financial expertise. Each advertisement begins with a seemingly routine scenario before revealing a humorous mismatch that emphasizes the importance of choosing the right professional for critical decisions.



"Trust is the cornerstone of financial relationships," says Mr. Nitin Agarwal, Head of Marketing at Choice.“These light-hearted scenarios carry a powerful message - just as you wouldn't trust a painter with your wedding makeup or a tailor with medical care, you shouldn't entrust your financial future to anything less than proven expertise. Through #BharoseKiChoice, we're not just promoting a service-we're celebrating our fundamental promise to investors: absolute trust, transparency, and reliability in every interaction. The Choice FinX App embodies this commitment, offering users not just cutting-edge technology, but peace of mind.”



Choice continues to lead the financial services sector with its comprehensive suite of services spanning stock broking, wealth management, mutual funds, insurance, investment banking, and financial education. The company's dedication to innovation and customer-first approach has established new industry standards for trust and transparency.





About Choice FinX:



Choice FinX App, an all-in-one financial platform where users can open free accounts and access expert financial research at no cost. The app offers a comprehensive range of investment options, including stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, insurance, and secured products, designed to simplify and support the financial journeys of people across India. Beyond just an easy account setup, the Choice FinX App provides clients with in-depth research and analysis across equity, and commodities markets, along with an intuitive interface for tracking and managing investments. Other notable features include personalized watchlists, sector-based equity baskets, effortless IPO applications, and investment plans customized to individual preferences and financial goals.





About Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd:



Choice Equity Broking, a subsidiary of Choice International Ltd., is a premier equity broking platform providing reliable and transparent services to investors across India. Leveraging a strong network and a commitment to accessibility, Choice Equity Broking is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through informed and transparent investment solutions.





About Choice International Ltd:



Choice International Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with a robust presence across India, known for delivering transparent and reliable services that cater to diverse investment needs. With a strong network and decades of experience, Choice is committed to providing accessible financial solutions to millions of clients nationwide.

