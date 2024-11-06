Rohde & Schwarz Achieves Full Coverage Of Skylo's Test Plan For NB-NTN Devices, Enabling SMS Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rohde & Schwarz has successfully achieved full coverage of Skylo's comprehensive test plan for devices operating in Narrowband-IoT in Non-Terrestrial Networks (NB-NTN). This milestone also enables SMS services over NB-NTN, paving the way for unlimited connectivity on smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices.



Rohde & Schwarz and Skylo Technologies have verified and validated all of the test cases defined in Skylo's operator acceptance criteria, including newly added test cases for SMS over NB-NTN, using the advanced CMW500 wideband communication tester. This marks a significant milestone in device certification and paves the way for a successful adoption of NB-NTN technology.



Skylo is a global NTN service provider, whose network takes advantage of dedicated satellite spectrum across various partner constellations, allowing smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. This technology facilitates seamless communication even in remote areas lacking traditional network coverage. Skylo's certification process involves rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure that devices meet the stringent performance and reliability standards.



The successful validation of SMS over NB-NTN marks a significant step in bringing satellite connectivity to consumer devices. As a consequence, users of smartphones and wearables can rely on messaging services regardless of their location, which will enhance their safety and communication capabilities in areas without terrestrial network access.



Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.93 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had around 14,400 employees worldwide.





