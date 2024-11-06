Author Ace Bryann Dazzles Thriller Enthusiasts With Pictures Don't Lie

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Romeo, 6th,Nov,2024- In the thriller and suspense genre, audiences have experienced many great titles and authors. Among them, one name is creating a lot of hype lately, developing a fan base that is rooting for all the details on their next release.

Author Ace Bryann presents her page-turner, Pictures Don't Lie. The revolves around the story of a successful billionaire, Derek Landino, who is "married to their job." Derek only has love for his business, that is until he meets Christine Dayne, a university art director and unsuccessful painter. When the two meet for the first time, there is visible tension and a spark between them. Derek is compelled to go to any extent to capture Christine's heart, but the only way through is by navigating his dark past.

Here, the author beautifully condenses the love story into a dark thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. An obsessed and deranged ex-lover plots to set Derek up to make him hers, and she will stop at nothing to make sure her plan comes to fruition. Before Derek can uncover her vicious plot, things spiral out of control, deaths occur, and Derek discovers that he has been implicated.

Kirkus Reviews had this to say about the book:

"In this steamy and exciting romance, Bryann o?ers a ri? on 'Cinderella' that hits all the right notes for fans of contemporary romance..."

Given the response from readers all over the world, we can safely say that the picture certainly does not lie.

Timothy, an avid consumer of thriller reads, had this to say about the book:

"Having read a lot of thriller fiction books, I genuinely felt as though nothing would be able to surprise me. However, through all the tropes authors follow these days, Ace Bryann's writing style and narrative stood out as a breath of fresh air. I highly recommend Pictures Don't Lie and False Impressions."

For more information, click on the link!

About Author:

Ace Bryann resides in Romeo, Michigan. Bryann's first book, Pictures Don't Lie, was published in 2021, and the sequel, False Impressions, was published in 2024.

Pictures Don't Lie was dubbed "a thoughtfully crafted tale that will leave romance fans looking forward to more from this promising author" by Kirkus Reviews.

Moreover, in the fall of 2022, the book was also selected as a finalist for the Global Book Awards in the psychological thriller category.

Aside from writing, Bryann works for a major financial institution and has worked in the financial sector for over 20 years. Bryann also specializes in process management, sales coaching, and leadership.

User :- Ace Bryann

Email :...

Url :-