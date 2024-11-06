Ukraine Reports 140 Combat Clashes With Russian Forces In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 140 combat engagements between Ukraine's defense forces and the Russian were recorded on the front lines on November 5, with the enemy being most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 6, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, yesterday the Russian army launched three missile strikes and 97 against the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers, using four missiles and 142 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1,370 kamikaze drones and launched more than 4,000 strikes, including 79 strikes using multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy carried out airstrikes outside Velyka Pysarivka, Bilovody, Popivka, Zarutske and Kyianytsia of the Sumy region, Pytomnyk, Kozacha Lopan, Bochkove, Bairak, Petropavlivka and Prystin of the Kharkiv region, Tverdokhlibove of the Luhansk region, Terny, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Petrivka, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil and Valentynivka of the Donetsk region and Novodarivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery hit seven areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, two UAV ground control stations, one command post and one field ammunition depot of the invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk.

Russian forces also conducted eight attacks in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka. The enemy actively used aircraft in this sector.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, made eight attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny and Katerynivka.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault near Bilohorivka.

With the support of aircraft, the Russians launched two attacks near Bilohorivka in the Kramatorsk sector.

Actively using bomber aircraft in the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched two attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 33 enemy assaults outside Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, and Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 56 attacks. The Russians most actively tried to advance in the areas of Vovchenka, Stepanivka, Illinka, Berizka, Kreminna Balka, Katerynivka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, and Yelyzavetivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders carried out ten assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, and Trudove.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Huliaipole area but actively used assault aircraft in the Bilohiria area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders launched one unsuccessful attack toward Orikhiv.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces stopped three enemy attacks over the past day.