BJP Holds Protest In Jammu Against Resolution On Special Status Passed By J&K Assembly
Date
11/6/2024 5:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit staged a protest here to denounce the resolution on the restoration of J-K's special status, which was passed by the assembly on Wednesday.
The resolution has sought a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.
ADVERTISEMENT
Led by party president Sat Paul Sharma, a group of BJP workers came out of the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar in the outskirts of the city this afternoon and set ablaze a joint effigy of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his deputy Surinder Choudhary amid slogans against the National Conference-led government.
ADVERTISEMENT
J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the erstwhile state's special status, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019. The resolution was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes by opposition BJP members.
“Article 370 has become part of history and the National Conference through this resolution made an attempt to revive it,” Sharma told reporters.
Read Also
Video: J&K Assembly Passes Resolution For Restoration Of Special Status
Half-Hearted Effort: Mehbooba On J&K Resolution For Restoration Of Special Status
Sharma said Choudhary was“Jammu's Jaichand” and added that he had taken votes to safeguard the interests of Jammu but is trying to disturb the environment here by moving the resolution. Jaichand was the king of Kannauj who is projected as a betrayer to the Indian cause in some historical accounts.
He said the National Conference is fully aware that Article 370 cannot be restored as long as Narendra Modi is the prime minister and Amit Shah is the home minister, even if they pass thousands of such resolutions.
“This is nothing but an attempt to disturb the peaceful situation. Similar attempts were made by the National Conference when we were in power,” said Sharma, a former minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government.
Former J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, who was also present in the protest, slammed the National Conference and its coalition partner Congress and said“by bringing the resolution, they have betrayed the nation”.
“Article 370 gave birth to separatism and terrorism in J-K and was buried by the BJP-led central government to restore peace in the region. We know such resolutions will not help in the restoration of the revoked constitutional provision,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06112024000215011059ID1108856185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.